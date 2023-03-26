Joint town and county work session Tuesday, March 28, 5 p.m.

1

Archuleta County administration building, commissioners’ meeting room, 398 Lewis St. 

AGENDA
 1.Zoom link A zoom link is made available, however, the Town does not and cannot guarantee internet service or online broadcasting. Remote attendance is at the risk of the attendee as the public meeting will continue in person regardless of the Town’s broadcast capability. Join Zoom Meetinghttps://us06web.zoom.us/j/91609048375?pwd=dlFFV0J1cGVKa1NHWHFsa2taeGxtZz09 Meeting ID: 916 0904 8375Passcode: 4141885
I.REGION 9 UPDATE
II.TOURISM BOARD INFRASTRUCTURE IMPROVEMENTS RECOMMENDATIONS
III.PROPOSITION 123 – DISCUSSION RELATED TO A JOINT BASELINE OF AFFORDABLE HOUSING UNITS WITHIN THE TOWN AND COUNTY
IV.DISCUSSION OF FORMATION OF POSSIBLE RECREATION DISTRICT
V.RIVER ACCESS
VI.DISCUSSION OF USES AT SOUTH PAGOSA PARK
VII.TRANSPORTATION, ROADS AND TRANSITa. CDOT Resurfacing Projectb. CDOT McCabe Creek Projectc. CDOT Main Street Reconstructiond. Transit Opportunitiese. Access Control Plan
VIII.BIG SPRING CLEAN UP: MAY 6TH
IX.OTHER ITEMS OF MUTUAL INTEREST
X.NEXT MEETING DATE/LOCATION/TOPICS

