Archuleta County Commissioners work session March 28, 8:30 a.m.



The Agenda as shown includes topics to be discussed by the Board of County Commissioners and for Staff to inform the Board of items and emerging issues that may be of interest and future consideration of the Board. The topics shown are subject to change without notice. Be advised that the Board may also discuss any topic relevant to conducting County business. No decisions are made at Work Sessions. All documents and items discussed are Work Product.

Join Zoom Meeting*

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/91609048375?pwd=dlFFV0J1cGVKa1NHWHFsa2taeGxtZz09

Meeting ID: 916 0904 8375 Passcode: 4141885

1.

Club 20 Update – Mary Jo Coulehan

2.

Habitat For Humanity Update – Lori Henricksen

3.

Pagosa Community Initiative Introduction – Jenna Gannon And Crystal Snow

4.

Update On Public Health Department Transition – Derek Woodman

5.

Admin Report

6.

Other Items Of Mutual Interest