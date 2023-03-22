New Thought topic: ‘Quintangled — A Fun Way to Navigate Life as a Heroic Journey’

By Shayla McClure

New Thought Center for Inspirational Living | The Sunday service on March 26 will be “Quintangled — A Fun Way to Navigate Life as a Heroic Journey” with Julie Loar, award-winning author and co-creator of Quintangled.

“When I dare to be powerful, to use my strength in the service of my vision, then it becomes less and less important whether I am afraid.” — Audre Lorde.

Upcoming events

SpiritHeart Band practice is Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. We welcome musicians and singers to join SpiritHeart band. Please text Bruce at (970) 507-0739 for band information.

March 31, 6 p.m.: Quintangled Game Night. Come spend the evening with Loar. Children 8 years and up with their parents welcome. Dressing as one of the characters optional (wizard, priestess, dragon, sphinx, knight, Incan medicine woman, monarch, lover, jester, dreamer, sage).

April 7 — Good Friday: “Spirit Beauty Spa Refresher Day.” Join us for a refresher of the body, mind and spirit as a holy day for yourself. For more information, call (970) 309-6067.

About us

The New Thought Center promotes philosophies similar to Centers for Spiritual Living and Agape Centers.

New Thought events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of Pagosa Lodge (elevator available). Request prayer treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing pagosacommunitynewthought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147; or calling (970) 510-0309.