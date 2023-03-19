Significant moisture arrives this week: Several feet of snow in mountains with significant rain in valleys

According to the National Weather Service, an atmospheric river will bring a series of storms to the region starting tonight through the end of the week.

There is potential for 1 to 2 feet of snow in most mountains with locally higher amounts of 3 to 4 feet in the San Juans.

Lower elevations will see significant amounts of precipitation mostly in the form of rain with potential flooding concerns for southwest Colorado.

Numerous winter highlights are in effect for each system.

Strong wind gusts of 50 to 70 mph in the mountains will create widespread blowing snow and travel impacts.