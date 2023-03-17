Pagosa Springs Town Council meeting Thursday, March 23, 5 p.m.

|Ross Aragon Community Center – 451 Hot Springs Blvd Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
|AGENDA
Town Council Meeting
Thursday, March 23, 2023 @ 5:00 PM
|1.
|Approval of the March 7, 2023 Meeting Minutes Town Council – 07 Mar 2023 – Minutes – Pdf
|2.
|February Financial Statement and Payments Agenda Brief – February Financial Statement and Payments – Pdf
|3.
|Liquor Licensea. Liquor License Renewal – Tequila’s located at 439 San Juan Streetb. Art Gallery Permit Renewal – Two Old Crows Gallery located at 468 Lewis Streetc. Special Event Permit – Rise Above Violence Event, Riff Raff 10-Year Anniversary Party May 20, 2023, at Town Park Athletic Field on Hermosa Street Agenda Brief – Liquor License New and Renewals – Pdf
|January Sales Tax Report Agenda Brief – January Sales Tax Report – Pdf
|Administration Report Agenda Brief – Administration – Pdf
|Community Development Department Report Agenda Brief – Community Development Department Report – Pdf
|Lodging Tax Report Agenda Brief – Lodging Tax Report – Pdf
|Municipal Court Report Agenda Brief – Municipal Court Department Report – Pdf
|Parks and Recreation Report Agenda Brief – Parks and Recreation Department Monthly Report – Pdf
|Police Department Report Agenda Brief Police Department Head Report – Pdf
|Town Manager’s Report -March 2023 Agenda Brief – Town Manager’s Report – Pdf
|1.
|Bid Award for Veterans Bridge Deck Replacement Agenda Brief – Bid Award for Veterans Bridge Deck Replacement – Pdf
|2.
|Bid Award for Wood Chipper Purchase Agenda Brief – Approval to Purchase Wood Chipper – Pdf
|3.
|Wolf Springs Townhomes Preliminary Plat – Continuance Agenda Brief – Wolf Springs Townhomes Preliminary Plat – Continuance – Pdf
|4.
|Ordinance 993, First Reading, Approving Easement for U.S.G.S. San Juan River Gaging Station Agenda Brief – Ordinance 993, First Reading, Approving Easement for U.S.G.S. San Juan River Gaging Station – Pdf
|5.
|Ordinance 994, First Reading, An Ordinance Authorizing the Acquisition of Real property from Hummer Thomas J Revocable Trust Agenda Brief – Ordinance 994, First Reading, An Ordinance Authorizing the Acquisition of Real property from Hummer Thomas J Revocable Trust – Pdf
|6.
|Ordinance 995, First Reading, Workforce Housing Fee on Vacation Rentals Agenda Brief – Ordinance 995, First Reading, Workforce Housing Fee on Vacation Rentals – Pdf
|7.
|Discussion of Vacation Rental Regulations Agenda Brief – Discussion of Vacation Rental Regulations – Pdf
|8.
|Allocation of 2023 Early Childcare and Education Funding Agenda Brief – Allocation of 2023 Early Childcare and Education Funding – Pdf
|9.
|Allocation of 2023 Service Organization Funding Agenda Brief – Allocation of 2023 Service Organization Funding – Pdf
|10.
|Ground Penetrating Radar for Utility Locations Agenda Brief – Ground Penetrating Radar for Utility Locations – Pdf
|11.
|Main Street Reconstruction Owners Representative Engineer Agenda Brief – Main Street Reconstruction Owners Representative Engineer – Pdf
|12.
|Process for Filling Town Council Vacancy Agenda Brief – Process for Filling Town Council Vacancy – Pdf
|13.
|Appointment of Mayor Pro Tem Agenda Brief – Appointment of Mayor Pro Tem – Pdf
|14.
|Appointments to Boards and Committees Agenda Brief – Appointments to Boards and Committees – Pdf
Shari Pierce
Mayor