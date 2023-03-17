Pagosa Springs Town Council meeting Thursday, March 23, 5 p.m.

79
Ross Aragon Community Center – 451 Hot Springs Blvd Pagosa Springs, CO 81147AGENDA
Town Council Meeting
Thursday, March 23, 2023 @ 5:00 PM
 1.REMOTE PARTICIPATIONA zoom link is made available, however, the Town does not and cannot guarantee internet service or online broadcasting. Remote attendance is at the risk of the attendee as the public meeting will continue in person regardless of the Town’s broadcast capability. Join Zoom Meeting By Computer – https://zoom.us/j/87083434491Dial by Phone – 1-669-900-6833 US – Meeting ID: 870 8343 4491
I.CALL MEETING TO ORDER
II.ROLL CALL
III.PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
IV.DISCLOSURES AND/OR CONFLICT OF INTEREST
V.PUBLIC COMMENTPlease sign in to make public comment
VI.CONSENT AGENDA
 1.Approval of the March 7, 2023 Meeting Minutes Town Council – 07 Mar 2023 – Minutes – Pdf
 2.February Financial Statement and Payments Agenda Brief – February Financial Statement and Payments – Pdf
 3.Liquor Licensea. Liquor License Renewal – Tequila’s located at 439 San Juan Streetb. Art Gallery Permit Renewal – Two Old Crows Gallery located at 468 Lewis Streetc. Special Event Permit – Rise Above Violence Event, Riff Raff 10-Year Anniversary Party May 20, 2023, at Town Park Athletic Field on Hermosa Street Agenda Brief – Liquor License New and Renewals – Pdf
VII.REPORTS TO COUNCIL
 1.Sales Tax Brief
  January Sales Tax Report  Agenda Brief – January Sales Tax Report – Pdf
 2.Other Department Reports
  Administration Report Agenda Brief – Administration – Pdf
  Community Development Department Report  Agenda Brief – Community Development Department Report – Pdf
  Lodging Tax Report Agenda Brief – Lodging Tax Report – Pdf
  Municipal Court Report Agenda Brief – Municipal Court Department Report – Pdf
  Parks and Recreation Report  Agenda Brief – Parks and Recreation Department Monthly Report – Pdf
  Police Department Report Agenda Brief Police Department Head Report – Pdf
  Town Manager’s Report -March 2023 Agenda Brief – Town Manager’s Report  – Pdf
VIII.NEW BUSINESS
 1.Bid Award for Veterans Bridge Deck Replacement Agenda Brief – Bid Award for Veterans Bridge Deck Replacement – Pdf
 2.Bid Award for Wood Chipper Purchase Agenda Brief – Approval to Purchase Wood Chipper – Pdf
 3.Wolf Springs Townhomes Preliminary Plat – Continuance Agenda Brief – Wolf Springs Townhomes Preliminary Plat – Continuance – Pdf
 4.Ordinance 993, First Reading, Approving Easement for U.S.G.S. San Juan River Gaging Station  Agenda Brief – Ordinance 993, First Reading, Approving Easement for U.S.G.S. San Juan River Gaging Station – Pdf
 5.Ordinance 994, First Reading, An Ordinance Authorizing the Acquisition of Real property from Hummer Thomas J Revocable Trust Agenda Brief – Ordinance 994, First Reading, An Ordinance Authorizing the Acquisition of Real property from Hummer Thomas J Revocable Trust – Pdf
 6.Ordinance 995, First Reading, Workforce Housing Fee on Vacation Rentals Agenda Brief – Ordinance 995, First Reading, Workforce Housing Fee on Vacation Rentals – Pdf
 7.Discussion of Vacation Rental Regulations Agenda Brief – Discussion of Vacation Rental Regulations – Pdf
 8.Allocation of 2023 Early Childcare and Education Funding Agenda Brief – Allocation of 2023 Early Childcare and Education Funding – Pdf
 9.Allocation of 2023 Service Organization Funding Agenda Brief – Allocation of 2023 Service Organization Funding – Pdf
 10.Ground Penetrating Radar for Utility Locations Agenda Brief – Ground Penetrating Radar for Utility Locations – Pdf
 11.Main Street Reconstruction Owners Representative Engineer  Agenda Brief – Main Street Reconstruction Owners Representative Engineer – Pdf
 12.Process for Filling Town Council Vacancy Agenda Brief – Process for Filling Town Council Vacancy – Pdf
 13.Appointment of Mayor Pro Tem Agenda Brief – Appointment of Mayor Pro Tem – Pdf
 14.Appointments to Boards and Committees  Agenda Brief – Appointments to Boards and Committees – Pdf
IX.PUBLIC COMMENTPlease sign in to make public comment
X.COUNCIL COMMENTS/UPCOMING AGENDA ITEMS
XI.UPCOMING COUNCIL MEETINGS         March 28, 2023 at 5:00 pm: Joint BOCC/Town Council Work Session (at County Administration Building)         April 4, 2023 at 5:00 pm: Regular Council Meeting         April 6, 2023 at 5:00 pm: Pagosa Springs Urban Renewal Authority Meeting         April 20, 2023 at 5:00 pm: Regular Council Meeting         April 27, 2023 at 5:00 pm: Town Council Work Session
XII.ADJOURNMENT

Shari Pierce

Mayor

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR