Pagosa Springs Area Tourism Board meeting Tuesday, March 21, 4 p.m.

6
County Administrative Offices at 398 Lewis Street and via ZoomPagosa Springs, CO 81147AGENDA
Pagosa Springs Area Tourism Board Meeting
Tuesday, March 21, 2023 @ 4:00 PM
 1.REMOTE PARTICIPATIONThe public is highly encouraged to join via Zoom conference call as space is limited in the meeting room Join Zoom Meeting By Computer – https://zoom.us/j/89006103219Dial by Phone – 1-669-900-6833 US – Meeting ID: 890 0610 3219
I.CALL MEETING TO ORDER
II.PUBLIC COMMENTPlease sign in to make public comment
III.CONSENT AGENDA
 1.Approval of the February Meeting Minutes Draft Minutes_022123
IV.REPORTS TO BOARD
 1.Chair Report 
 2.Director Report Agenda Brief – Director Report2023 event funding Mar
V.NEW BUSINESS
 1.Event Funding Application – Habitat for Humanity 2022 Event Final Report – HabitatHabitat Caravanners_ 2023 Event Funding Application
 2.Event Funding Application – Brews for Rescues 2022 Event Final Report – Brews for Rescues2023 Event Funding – Brews for Rescues
 3.Event Funding Application – 2023 Tourism Events  2023 Event Funding – Tourism Events
 4.Infrastructure Funding Request – Pagosa Multi Purpose Pavilion (Equipment) 2023 Infrastructure Funding Request – PMPP Equipment
 5.Infrastructure Funding Request – Pagosa Multi Purpose Pavilion (Venue Roof) 2023 Infrastructure Funding Request – PMPP Roof
 6.Infrastructure Recommendations for 2023 Agenda Brief – 2023 Infrastructure
VI.OLD BUSINESS
 1.Field Trips 
VII.NEXT TOURISM BOARD MEETING APRIL 18TH AT 4:00 PM
VIII.ADJOURNMENT

