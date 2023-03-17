Pagosa Springs Area Tourism Board meeting Tuesday, March 21, 4 p.m.

|County Administrative Offices at 398 Lewis Street and via ZoomPagosa Springs, CO 81147
|AGENDA
Pagosa Springs Area Tourism Board Meeting
Tuesday, March 21, 2023 @ 4:00 PM
|1.
|REMOTE PARTICIPATIONThe public is highly encouraged to join via Zoom conference call as space is limited in the meeting room Join Zoom Meeting By Computer – https://zoom.us/j/89006103219Dial by Phone – 1-669-900-6833 US – Meeting ID: 890 0610 3219
|1.
|Approval of the February Meeting Minutes Draft Minutes_022123
|2.
|Director Report Agenda Brief – Director Report2023 event funding Mar
|1.
|Event Funding Application – Habitat for Humanity 2022 Event Final Report – HabitatHabitat Caravanners_ 2023 Event Funding Application
|2.
|Event Funding Application – Brews for Rescues 2022 Event Final Report – Brews for Rescues2023 Event Funding – Brews for Rescues
|3.
|Event Funding Application – 2023 Tourism Events 2023 Event Funding – Tourism Events
|4.
|Infrastructure Funding Request – Pagosa Multi Purpose Pavilion (Equipment) 2023 Infrastructure Funding Request – PMPP Equipment
|5.
|Infrastructure Funding Request – Pagosa Multi Purpose Pavilion (Venue Roof) 2023 Infrastructure Funding Request – PMPP Roof
|6.
|Infrastructure Recommendations for 2023 Agenda Brief – 2023 Infrastructure