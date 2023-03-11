Town of Pagosa Springs Planning Commission meeting Tuesday, March 14, 5:30 p.m.

1.

REMOTE PARTICIPATIONThe public is encouraged to join via Zoom conference call as space is limited in the meeting room. Please paste this link below to join the webinar: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82738710091 Or to join by telephone dial: 1-719-359-4580 Webinar ID: 827 3871 0091 Meetings are conducted in person at Town Hall located at 551 Hot Springs Blvd. Whenever possible, meetings will be broadcast online via Zoom, which can be accessed from a computer or phone with internet access, or by calling in. The Town does not and cannot guarantee internet service or online broadcasting. Remote attendance is at the risk of the attendee as public meetings will continue in person regardless of the Town’s broadcast capability.