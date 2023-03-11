Town of Pagosa Springs Planning Commission meeting Tuesday, March 14, 5:30 p.m.

|AGENDA
Planning Commission Meeting
Tuesday, March 14, 2023 @ 5:30 PM
Town Hall 551 Hot Springs Blvd.
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
|1.
|REMOTE PARTICIPATIONThe public is encouraged to join via Zoom conference call as space is limited in the meeting room. Please paste this link below to join the webinar: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82738710091 Or to join by telephone dial: 1-719-359-4580 Webinar ID: 827 3871 0091 Meetings are conducted in person at Town Hall located at 551 Hot Springs Blvd. Whenever possible, meetings will be broadcast online via Zoom, which can be accessed from a computer or phone with internet access, or by calling in. The Town does not and cannot guarantee internet service or online broadcasting. Remote attendance is at the risk of the attendee as public meetings will continue in person regardless of the Town’s broadcast capability.
|A.
|Approval of the February 28, 2023 Meeting Minutes Planning Commission – 28 Feb 2023 – Minutes – Pdf
|IV.
|PUBLIC COMMENT
An opportunity for the public to provide comments and to address the Planning Commission on items not on the agenda.
|A.
|Final MDR for Casas at Two Doves – 320 Hot Springs Blvd Agenda Brief – Final MDR for Casas at Two Doves – 320 Hot Springs Blvd – Pdf
|VII.
|PUBLIC COMMENT
An opportunity for the public to provide comments and to address the Planning Commission on items on the agenda.