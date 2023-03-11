Agenda: Pagosa Fire Protection District Board of Directors Tuesday, March 14 at 5:30 p.m.

The Pagosa Fire Protection District Board of Directors will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday, March 14, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the administration building located at 165 N. Pagosa Blvd. These meetings are open to the public.
The Pagosa Fire Protection District Board of Directors will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday, March 14, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the administration building located at 165 N. Pagosa Blvd. These meetings are open to the public.
970.264.2100
© 2022 | The Pagosa Springs SUN Publishing, Inc. - All rights reserved.