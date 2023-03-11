Agenda: Pagosa Fire Protection District Board of Directors Tuesday, March 14 at 5:30 p.m.

0

The Pagosa Fire Protection District Board of Directors will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday, March 14, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the administration building located at 165 N. Pagosa Blvd. These meetings are open to the public.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR