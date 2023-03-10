Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners work session for Tuesday, March 14, 8:30 a.m.: Short-term rental task force report

Work Session for March 14, 2023 at 8:30 AM

The Agenda as shown includes topics to be discussed by the Board of County Commissioners and for Staff to inform the Board of items and emerging issues that may be of interest and future consideration of the Board. The topics shown are subject to change without notice. Be advised that the Board may also discuss any topic relevant to conducting County business. No decisions are made at Work Sessions. All documents and items discussed are Work Product.

Join Zoom Meeting*

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/91609048375?pwd=dlFFV0J1cGVKa1NHWHFsa2taeGxtZz09

Meeting ID: 916 0904 8375 Passcode: 4141885

1. Grant Opportunity For Chris Mountain Village Infrastructure – Emily Lashbrooke

2. Discussion Of Trade-In And Purchase Of Replacement Loader At Landfill – Kevin Pogue

3. Piedra Road Reconstruction Project Bid Award – Kevin Pogue

4. Short Term Rental Task Force Report – Derek Woodman

5. 2023 Opioid Settlement Opt-In/Opt-Out – Derek Woodman

6. Update On Public Health Department Transition – Derek Woodman

7. Agenda Review

8. Admin Report

9. Other Items Of Mutual Interest

*Meetings are conducted in person at the Administration Building located at 398 Lewis Street. Whenever possible, meetings will be broadcast online via ZOOM, which can be accessed from a computer or phone with internet access. The County does not and cannot guarantee internet service or online broadcasting. Remote attendance is at the risk of the attendee as public meetings will continue in person regardless of the County’s broadcast capability.