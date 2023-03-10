Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners regular meeting, Tuesday, March 14, 1:30 p.m.: Consideration of resolution to extend moratorium on vacation rental permits

ARCHULETA COUNTY

REPORTS

A.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Statement Presentation

This report is the presentation of the financial results of Archuleta County for the fourth quarter of 2022 (unaudited).PresentorChad EatonPresentor’s TitleFinance Director

LIQUOR BOARD

A.

Consideration Of A Special Events Permit For The Pagosa Mountain Morning Rotary Club CFS

This is an application for a Special Events Permit for the Pagosa Mountain Morning Rotary Club to sell Malt, Vinous and Spirituous Liquor at the CSU Extension Hall located at 344 US Hwy 84, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 for the Fair Board Fundraising Dance on March 17th and April 14th, 2023. The Sheriff has been notified of this event. The proper fees were collected and the premises was posted for the required ten (10) days prior to today’s hearing. The financial impact to the County is the fees paid per the County Fee Schedule recommends approval of this Special Events permit. PresentorJamie JonesPresentor’s TitleAdministrative Assistant

CONSENT AGENDA

A.

PAYABLE WARRANTS AND PURCHASE CARDS

Ratification of February 21, 2023 – March 7, 2023

B.

REGULAR MEETING MINUTES

Regular Meeting Minutes 02/21/2023

Draft of the Regular Meeting Minutes from February 21, 2023 for approval.

C.

SPECIAL MEETING MINUTES

Special Meeting Minutes 02/06/2023

Draft of the Special Meeting Minutes from February 6th, 2023 for approval.

D.

Consideration Of Corrected Resolution 2023-____ To Consolidate 3 Lots Into 1 Lot In Pagosa In The Pines 2 Owned By Bard I. Bennett And Linda K. Bennett

This request is to consider a Resolution correcting a scriveners error on Resolution 2023-11 and authorizes the consolidation of Lots 118, 119 and 120 of Pagosa in the Pines 2, to become Lot 119X, owned by Bard and Linda Bennett. The impact to the county budget includes fees paid per the County Fee Schedule, generally balanced by a reduction in property taxes. This consolidation has been reviewed and is recommended for approval. Responsible Staff: Pamela Flowers, Development Director.

E.

Consideration Of Corrected Resolution 2023-____ To Consolidate 2 Lots Into 1 Lot In Block 16, Aspen Springs Subdivision No. 3 Amended Owned By Zhena And Shanta D’Alaonzo/Shanta Tucker

This request is to consider a Resolution correcting a scriveners error on Resolution 2022-42 and authorizes the consolidation of Lots 6 and 7, Block 16, Aspen Springs Subdivision No. 3 Amended, to become Lot 6X, owned by Zhena and Shanta D’Alaonzo/Shanta Tucker. The impact to the county budget includes fees paid per the County Fee Schedule, generally balanced by a reduction in property taxes. This consolidation has been reviewed and is recommended for approval. Responsible Staff: Pamela Flowers, Development Director.

F.

Consideration Of Resolution 2023-____ To Consolidate 2 Lots Into 1 Lot In Aspen Springs Subdivision No. 3 Amended Owned By Donald E. And Marda J. Hanford

This request is to consider a Resolution authorizing the consolidation of Lots 10 and 11, Block 16 of Aspen Springs Subdivision No. 3 Amended, to become Lot 10X, owned by Donald E. and Marda J. Hanford. The impact to the county budget includes fees paid per the County Fee Schedule, generally balanced by a reduction in property taxes. This consolidation has been reviewed and is recommended for approval. Responsible Staff: Pamela Flowers, Development Director.

G.

Consideration Of Resolution 2023-____ To Consolidate 2 Lots Into 1 Lot In Block 5, Aspen Springs Subdivision No. 2 Amended, Owned By Jason Lux And Breanna Smith

This request is to consider a Resolution authorizing the consolidation of Lots 24 and 25, Block 5 of Aspen Springs Subdivision No. 2 Amended, to become Lot 24X, owned by Jason Lux and Breanna Smith. The impact to the county budget includes fees paid per the County Fee Schedule, generally balanced by a reduction in property taxes. This consolidation has been reviewed and is recommended for approval. Responsible Staff: Pamela Flowers, Development Director.

H.

Consideration Of Resolution 2023-____ To Consolidate 2 Lots Into 1 Lot In Pagosa Highlands Estates Owned By Carli Luhrs And Adam Luhrs

This request is to consider a Resolution authorizing the consolidation of Lots 680 and 681 of Pagosa Highlands Estates, to become Lot 681X, owned by Carli Luhrs and Adam Luhrs. The impact to the county budget includes fees paid per the County Fee Schedule, generally balanced by a reduction in property taxes. This consolidation has been reviewed and is recommended for approval. Responsible Staff: Pamela Flowers, Development Director.

I.

Consideration Of Resolution 2023-____ To Consolidate 2 Lots Into 1 Lot, Block 1 In Piedre Park Subdivision No. 10B Owned By T. Horning And C. Robertson Revocable Trust

This request is to consider a Resolution authorizing the consolidation of Lots 4 and 5, Block 1 Piedre Park Subdivision No. 10B, to become Lot 5X, owned by T. Horning and C. Robertson Revocable Trust. The impact to the county budget includes fees paid per the County Fee Schedule, generally balanced by a reduction in property taxes. This consolidation has been reviewed and is recommended for approval. Responsible Staff: Pamela Flowers, Development Director.

J.

Consideration And Approval Of Updated Bylaws Of The Archuleta County Fair Board

These Archuleta County Fair Board Bylaws were updated and approved by the Fair Board at their meeting on February 8, 2023. The Bylaws require approval by the Board of County Commissioners. The Bylaws were last officially adopted by the BoCC in 2019 and the changes are highlighted on one of the attachments to this agenda item.

K.

Consideration And Approval Of Supplemental Letter Agreements With Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc.

These Supplemental Letter Agreements provide the scope, schedule and payment conditions for SEH’s consulting work for 2023 Environmental Monitoring and 2023 Engineering Services. Staff recommends approval of these Supplemental Letter Agreements. Responsible Staff: Kevin Pogue, Public Works Director.

L.

Ratification Of The Chairman’s Signature On A Landlord Consent, Estoppel And Agreement

This Agreement provides the Board of County Commissioners’ consent to a Deed of Trust between Rose Mountain Townhomes LP and Colorado Housing and Finance Authority for the property at 450 Hot Springs Blvd. in Pagosa Springs. The Chairman signed this Agreement on February 17, 2023.

M.

Ratification Of The Chairman’s Signature On A Certifications Regarding Lobbying Document

This document was required for a grant application from the Sheriff’s Office that is due on March 9, 2023.. The Chairman signed this document on March 1, 2023.

N.

Ratification Of The Chairman’s Signature On A Corrected Letter Of Support For HB 23-1139

The House Transportation, Housing and Local Government Committee met again on March 7, 2023 to vote on HB 23-1139 which would adjust the category for Archuleta County from III-B to III-A. The Chairman signed this letter on March 3, 2023.

OLD BUSINESS

A.

Consideration Of Resolution 2023-____ To Further Extend The Moratorium On Vacation Rental Permits

This resolution would extend the moratorium on accepting, processing and approving new applications for vacation rental permits to allow County Staff time to thoroughly research and develop possible revisions to the Archuleta County Land Use Regulations to properly regulate such permits.PresentorPam FlowersPresentor’s TitleDevelopment Director

NEW BUSINESS

A.

Consideration And Selection Of Archuleta County’s Employee Of The Month For March 2023

The Employee of the Month program was created as a way to show county employee’s how much they are appreciated. All county employees were invited to nominate a co-worker who provides service above and beyond the call of duty and/or exhibits core values that other employees observe and aspire to emulate. The nomination forms were shared with the BoCC and this agenda item is for the BoCC to select this month’s Employee of the Month, who will be presented with a Certificate of Appreciation at the next scheduled work session.PresentorMitzi BowmanPresentor’s TitleInterim Human Resources Director

B.

Consideration And Approval Of Mission Statement For The County Public Health Department

The Archuleta County Public Health Department Transitional Advisory Committee drafted a Mission Statement for the County Public Health Department and the Oversight Committee reviewed and approved it. The Mission Statement is proposed to read: To protect, promote and enhance community health across Archuleta County through access, prevention and partnerships. This agenda item is for the Board of County Commissioners to adopt this Mission Statement.PresentorDerek WoodmanPresentor’s TitleCounty Manager

C.

Consideration And Designation Of Supervisor Of Human Resources Administrator

In January 2022, the Board of County Commissioners designated the County Attorney to supervise the Human Resources Administrator since she was related to the County Manager, who is the direct supervisor of all county department heads. A new Human Resources Administrator is now being solicited so there is no longer a conflict. This agenda item returns the supervisory responsibilities for the Human Resources Department back to the County Manager.

D.

Consideration And Approval Of Trade-In And Purchase Of A Replacement Loader At The Landfill

The 2012 Loader at the landfill is in need of major repairs and the age of the loader makes it difficult to find parts. John Deere will give the county a $35,000 trade-in credit for the old loader to replace it with a 2023 Wheel Loader. The cost for the new loader less the credit is $277,045.45.PresentorKevin PoguePresentor’s TitleDirector of Public Works

E.

Consideration And Approval Of Notice Of Award For Piedra Road Reconstruction Project

An Invitation to Bid was advertised for the reconstruction work on Piedra Road. Four bids were received. Staff recommends acceptance of Elam Construction’s bid even though it was not the lowest bid. The reason for this recommendation is that the lowest bidder’s spreadsheet included incorrect quantities for materials and once the corrections were made, it was no longer the lowest bid. PresentorKevin PoguePresentor’s TitleDirector of Public Works

F.

Consideration And Approval Of 2023 Opioid Settlement Participation Forms

Colorado has reached settlement agreements with five additional opioid companies (Allergan, CVS, TEVA, Walgreens and Walmart). In order to maximize its share of the settlement proceeds, these opioid settlements (like prior opioid settlements) require that Colorado’s Local Governments participate in the settlements by releasing their opioid-related legal claims against the settling Defendants. These participation forms comply with that requirement.PresentorDerek WoodmanPresentor’s TitleCounty Manager

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Pursuant to C.R.S. 24-6-402(4): The Board reserves the right to meet in executive session for any purposes allowed and announced prior to voting to enter into executive session.

COMMISSIONER COMMENTS

ADJOURNMENT OF THE REGULAR BOCC MEETING

