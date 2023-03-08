Spiritual Experiences Group to host HU event March 12

By Laurah Brock Young | Spiritual Experiences Group of Pagosa Springs

I have been singing HU, an ancient mantra and sacred sound, for over 40 years. Singing HU has helped change my awareness, acting as a tuning fork, aligning me as soul with unconditional love, creativity, healing and expanded awareness.

HU is an ancient name for God, a carrier of love between soul and God. It has been sung for thousands of years and, in many places, for spiritual unfoldment. It can uplift people of any religion, culture or walk of life.

The following quote illustrates my own experience: “When you sing HU, you are spiritualizing your attention. You are saying, ‘I am putting all my attention, heart, and soul upon the highest good I can imagine.’” — “The Sound of Soul” by Harold Klemp, page 39.

During the upcoming event, you will have the opportunity to experience some of the benefits of singing HU: inner peace and calm, expanded awareness, alignment with your true purpose and healing of the heart. To learn more about HU, you can read more at www.hearhu.org.

The event includes singing HU for 15-20 minutes and a few minutes of quiet contemplation followed by a spiritual conversation with others of like heart. Our discussions are free and open to people of all faiths and beliefs.

The events are sponsored by Eckankar and will be held at the Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association Clubhouse, 230-A Port Ave., on Sunday, March 12, at 1 p.m.

Use the following link to find other in-person discussions and online events offered by the Spiritual Experiences Group of Pagosa Springs: https://www.meetup.com/pagosa-springs-spiritual-experiences-group/events/.