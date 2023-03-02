Yearnings of the heart

By Betty Slade

“The entire universe stands on tiptoe yearning to see the unveiling of God’s children.” — Romans 8:19 (TPT).

What about the yearnings of our own heart? We also stand on tiptoe, yearning for God’s grace in us to be unveiled.

When I approached the hosts of several podcasts and radio shows about my new book, they asked me who I am and what I have that would interest their listeners. I paused.

I searched my mind. “I don’t know. I’d have to think about it.”

They explained that their radio and podcast listeners were hurting and deceived, and they needed a truthful word from heaven. If they scheduled me as a guest, what would I bring to the table?

I hesitated. I quoted Paul’s letter to the Corinthians, “In me, I’m not capable enough to do anything in my strength for my true competence flows from God’s empowering presence. He alone makes me adequate to minister.”

In the same chapter, Paul used a stout word when he wrote, “I’m not pandering God’s word, like those who water down the message. I was sent with a pure motive. I preach from a genuine heart of truth.”

“It’s not about who I am, but who Jesus is in me,” I explained to the podcast host. “When I was touched by God, the Holy Spirit consumed me, and I was never the same. I’ve been called radical, obnoxious and with too much fire. I’ve never been called lukewarm. If I wasn’t careful, I could burn down the house. Over the years, hopefully, my own flesh has been tempered and brought low by heaven’s fire and Jesus is visible in me.”

The nature of the gift of the spirit in us is always giving and longing to be more like Jesus. This longing is much more than who I am.

“God, the searcher of the heart, knows fully our longings and he understands the desires of the spirit. The Holy Spirit passionately pleads before God for us, to be in perfect harmony with God’s plan and our destiny.” — Romans 8:27 (TPT).

I said to one host, “Jesus is the answer for their sickness, hurt and deception. That’s the bottom line.”

She said, “I don’t think it fits my venue. Potential guests must have a topic centered on living your best. The interviews target the audience’s felt needs for emotional, spiritual, physical or relational well-being.”

I can’t live my best without Jesus.

Fifteen years ago, I approached a former editor of The SUN newspaper and asked him if some of the writers could write a column about their faith. He said, and I will never forget, “Only if the writers will write something that will make me want their faith.”

“A Matter of Faith” was birthed from that conversation.

When readers of my articles respond with open hearts, I become giddy. The most gratifying words a writer can hear are, “You touched me in a deep place. I’ll never be the same.” The gift of the creative spirit yearns to be heard. But, not everyone is ready to hear it.

I said to the host of one podcast, “What I bring to the table is how an artist and writer feels about inner struggles, rejection and how to deal with the longings of our heart. The nature of the artistic personality is either the world is too small or the world is too big for us. Artists and writers crave to be understood. Few people can truly catch hold of what the creative is saying. How can anyone understand an artist set on fire for the Lord?”

As I prepare to be a guest on these radio shows and Internet podcasts, I ask myself, “Who am I to give to their audience words to set them free? I’m insufficient to speak into a culture that finds it hard to listen to truth. Only God, the heart-searcher, searches our heart and will fulfill his desires. He will even open ears who can’t hear. He yearns to set all people free. The truth sets us free.

The longings of the creative soul never quit longing. Why? Because the gift of the Spirit in us is passionately pleading for all of us to come in perfect harmony with God’s plan and destiny.

Final brushstroke: We are moving daily closer to the breath of God through the Gift of his Spirit. “Until then, we know each detail of our lives is continually woven together to fit into God’s perfect plan. We are called to fulfill his designed purpose.” — Romans 8:28 (TPT).

