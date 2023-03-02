New Thought topic: ‘Spiritual Transition — Self Clarity of Who You Are’

By Shayla McClure | New Thought Center for Inspirational Living

The March 5 Sunday service at 11 a.m. with Shayla McClure, spiritual director, will be “Spiritual Transition — Self Clarity of Who You Are.”

“True masters are those who’ve chosen to make a life rather than a living.” — Neal Donald Walsh, author of “Conversations With God.”

Upcoming events

SpiritHeart Band practice is Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. We welcome musicians and singers to join SpiritHeart band. Please text Bruce at (970) 507-0739 for band information.

March 4, 1 p.m.: Celebration of life for Anella Handley, our treasurer and board member at the New Thought Center. Service at the New Thought Center. Potluck and music after. Text/call for more information, (970) 510-0309.

March 11, 5 to 8 p.m.: Academy Awards red carpet evening benefit, There will be a silent auction, appetizers, cash bar and a best-dressed contest. Vote for the favorite movie, actor and actress. Music will be by the Bruce Wayne Rock and Country Band with Ron Lowe. Tickets are on sale for $40 or $75 for couples.

Library

The Aspin Inspiration Memorial Library is a collection of spiritual books. We welcome you to sign out/view our books, by appointment.

About us

The New Thought Center promotes philosophies similar to Centers for Spiritual Living and Agape Centers. We welcome local talents to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

New Thought events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of Pagosa Lodge (elevator available). Request prayer treatment or obtain information by joining us; emailing pagosacommunitynewthought@gmail.com; mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147; or calling (970) 510-0309. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or YouTube (Pagosa New Thought Center for Inspirational Living).