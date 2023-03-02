Homesteading essentials workshop series coming to Senior Center

By Rose Chavez | PREVIEW Columnist

The Pagosa Senior Center is kicking off our homesteading essentials workshop series with a sourdough basics course on March 20. A free class will be put on by local baker and business owner Alison Braun.

The course will include history and health benefits of fresh local sourdough, tools you really need for bread making, starting and maintaining a starter, fermentation tactics/times, details for mixing and proofing and sharing of favorite sourdough formulas. Registration to attend is required so please call (970) 264-2167 to put your name on the list. Limited seats available.

Future workshops include composting, food preservation, growing dome and backyard gardening, herbalism and more. We are looking for local experts to share their knowledge in this series supporting self-reliance and sustainability in our community. Please contact us if you are interested in leading a class or participating.

Text reservations

Text us at (970) 264-2167. Don’t forget that we also offer a convenient texting service for you to communicate with us. When texting, please include your name, phone number and the days you want a meal. If you are calling to cancel a reservation, please include your name, phone number and the days you want to cancel.

Texting services are available for dining-in meal reservations, Grab-n-Go meals and Meals on Wheels recipients.

Mobile food pantry service available for seniors

The Senior Center would like to remind the community about our mobile food pantry services we provide in partnership with Archuleta County MET to seniors age 60 and older throughout most areas of Archuleta County.

In order to participate in this program, community members must visit with Barbara Noriega at the Senior Center, located in the Ross Aragon Community Center, to fill out an application to qualify for the mobile pantry service.

The application, called the dining assessment form, is also available on our website at the bottom of the Community Cafe page: http://www.psseniors.org/community-cafeacute.html. For more information, contact us at (970) 264-2167.

Mahjong

Mahjong is a 19th century Chinese tile-based game that is commonly played with four players. Each player receives 13 tiles with a goal to make matching sets and pairs (like poker). To win, a player must form four sets and one pair. Come to the Senior Center to learn or play every Tuesday at 1:15 p.m.

Bridge

The longest-played bridge game in Archuleta County takes place on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 1 p.m. We have eliminated Monday bridge due to lack of consistent participation and will be replacing it with different programming.

Bridge is a four-player card game with partners sitting opposite each other around a table. It is a trick-taking card game using a standard 52-card deck. Come alone or bring a partner.

Kitchen and admin

volunteers needed

The Community Cafe at the Senior Center is requesting volunteers to help with our front desk pickup meals and in the office in administrative tasks. Please call or text us at (970) 264-2167 to volunteer or for more information.

Community Cafe menu

Thursday, March 2 — Chicken curry with jasmine rice, roasted cauliflower and garden salad.

Friday, March 3 — Seafood Veracruz with cod and shrimp, quinoa, garden salad, fruit and milk.

Monday, March 6 — Beef spaghetti, broccoli, garlic bread, garden salad, fruit, carrot cake and milk.

Tuesday March 7 — Pork kielbasa with onions and peppers, German potato salad, green salad, fruit and milk.

Wednesday, March 8 — Chicken enchilada pie with green chile, Mexican style corn, green salad, chocolate chip and milk.

Thursday, March 9 — Mushroom rigatoni with sauteed squash, dinner roll, green salad, fruit and milk.

Friday, March 10 — Hawaiian shrimp skewers, coconut rice, pina colada fruit salad, garden salad and Milk.

Grab-N-Go meals

Grab-N-Go meal reservations and cancellations are required. Please call or text by 9 a.m. the morning of the day you want to pick up a meal. A suggested donation of $10 helps to sustain our program. No one will be turned away for their inability to donate. For ages 59 and younger, the cost is $10.50. Please call or text us at (970) 264-2167 to make a reservation.

Meals on Wheels

We deliver fresh Meals on Wheels five days a week (and provide frozen Meals on Wheels for weekends) to homebound Archuleta County residents. Call or text us at (970) 264-2167.

Requesting donations

Archuleta Seniors Inc. (ASI) has an immediate monetary need to support ongoing operations and programming that provide critical services to some of the most vulnerable in Archuleta County. Please consider donating.

You may mail your donation to P.O. Box 3444, Pagosa Springs CO 81147 or please visit our website: http://www.psseniors.org/. Donation checks can be written to: Archuleta Seniors Inc. We are located at 451 Hot Springs Blvd.

For more information about ASI, please visit http://www.psseniors.org/.