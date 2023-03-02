Easter Season Services

Following are the Lent, Holy Week and Easter services that were submitted to The PREVIEW. Events may be submitted to editor@pagosasun.com.

Friday, March 3

The Stations of the Cross. 4 p.m., Pope John Paul II Church, 353 N. Pagosa Blvd. For more information, call (970) 731-5744.

Wednesday, March 8

The Stations of the Cross. 4 p.m., Immaculate Heart of Mary, 451 Lewis St. For more information, call (970) 731-5744.

Friday, March 10

The Stations of the Cross. 4 p.m., Pope John Paul II Church, 353 N. Pagosa Blvd. For more information, call (970) 731-5744.

Wednesday, March 15

The Stations of the Cross. 4 p.m., Immaculate Heart of Mary, 451 Lewis St. For more information, call (970) 731-5744.

Friday, March 17

The Stations of the Cross. 4 p.m., Pope John Paul II Church, 353 N. Pagosa Blvd. For more information, call (970) 731-5744.

Wednesday, March 22

The Stations of the Cross. 4 p.m., Immaculate Heart of Mary, 451 Lewis St. For more information, call (970) 731-5744.

Friday, March 24

The Stations of the Cross. 4 p.m., Pope John Paul II Church, 353 N. Pagosa Blvd. For more information, call (970) 731-5744.

Friday, March 29

The Stations of the Cross. 4 p.m., Pope John Paul II Church, 353 N. Pagosa Blvd. For more information, call (970) 731-5744.

Friday, April 7

Good Friday Pilgrimage Procession. 2 p.m. From Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church to Pope John Paul II Church.

Stations in the Prayer Garden. 4 p.m., Pope John Paul II Church, 353 S. Pagosa Blvd.

Good Friday Liturgy. 5 p.m., Pope John Paul II Church, 353 S. Pagosa Blvd.