Easter Season Services

Following are the Lent, Holy Week and Easter services that were submitted to The PREVIEW. Events may be submitted to editor@pagosasun.com.
Friday, March 3
The Stations of the Cross. 4 p.m., Pope John Paul II Church, 353 N. Pagosa Blvd. For more information, call (970) 731-5744.
Wednesday, March 8
The Stations of the Cross. 4 p.m., Immaculate Heart of Mary, 451 Lewis St. For more information, call (970) 731-5744.
Friday, March 10
The Stations of the Cross. 4 p.m., Pope John Paul II Church, 353 N. Pagosa Blvd. For more information, call (970) 731-5744.
Wednesday, March 15
The Stations of the Cross. 4 p.m., Immaculate Heart of Mary, 451 Lewis St. For more information, call (970) 731-5744.
Friday, March 17
The Stations of the Cross. 4 p.m., Pope John Paul II Church, 353 N. Pagosa Blvd. For more information, call (970) 731-5744.
Wednesday, March 22
The Stations of the Cross. 4 p.m., Immaculate Heart of Mary, 451 Lewis St. For more information, call (970) 731-5744.
Friday, March 24
The Stations of the Cross. 4 p.m., Pope John Paul II Church, 353 N. Pagosa Blvd. For more information, call (970) 731-5744.
Friday, March 29
The Stations of the Cross. 4 p.m., Pope John Paul II Church, 353 N. Pagosa Blvd. For more information, call (970) 731-5744.
Friday, April 7
Good Friday Pilgrimage Procession. 2 p.m. From Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church to Pope John Paul II Church.
Stations in the Prayer Garden. 4 p.m., Pope John Paul II Church, 353 S. Pagosa Blvd.
Good Friday Liturgy. 5 p.m., Pope John Paul II Church, 353 S. Pagosa Blvd.