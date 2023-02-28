Periods of moderate to heavy snow will make for hazardous travel through Thursday morning

According to the National Weather Service, another winter storm will bring periods of moderate to heavy snow showers tonight through Thursday morning.

Widespread showers span across the region tonight, beginning over the southern mountain ranges, spreading north and northeast through Wednesday morning.

Showers become more scattered in nature Wednesday afternoon, however, convective storms are likely. Snow will be heavy at times under convection, while bands of snow will produce snow squall like conditions. Thunder-snow is most likely over southeast Utah and southwest Colorado Wednesday afternoon.