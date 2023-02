The two backcountry skiers who died in an avalanche southeast of Vallecito Reservoir over the weekend have been identified as residents of Pagosa Springs and Durango.

On Monday, they were identified as Jurgen Montgomery, 47, of Pagosa Springs, and James Sutton, 67, of Durango.

