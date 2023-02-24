Wolf Creek Pass remains closed Friday morning, ski area reports 42 inches of snow from storm

By Wolf Creek Ski Area

The west side of Wolf Creek Pass will be closed until the Colorado Department of Transportation has determined that all avalanche hazards have been mitigated.

The east side of the pass should be open around 9 a.m. to access the ski area only. Vehicles should have snow tires or chains.

Check COTrip.org before attempting to drive up either side of the pass.

Wolf Creek Ski Area has received 11 inches of fresh snow ovenight and 42 inches in the lastest storm. The all-natural snow depth is 124 inches at the midway. Conditions are powder/packed powder with extensive grooming throughout the mountain.

Snow report for Friday, Feb. 24 at 6 a.m.

Summit Base Depth: 134″

Midway Base Depth: 124″

New Snow (24 Hours): 19″

New Snow (48 Hours): 32″

New Snow (72 Hours): 42″

New Snow (7 Days): 42″

Latest Storm Total: 42″

Season-to-Date: 321″

Check WolfCreekSki.com or (800) SKI-WOLF for the most up-to-date information.