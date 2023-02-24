Update: Wolf Creek Pass has reopened

previous: Winter maintenance operations being performed on southwest Colorado mountain passes: U.S. 160 Wolf Creek Pass and U.S. 550 Red Mountain Pass remain closed for much of Friday

Colorado Department of Transportation Southwest Colorado Travel Alert



Colorado Department of Transportation crews continue to perform snow removal operations on US 160 Wolf Creek Pass, US 550 Red Mountain Pass and CO 17 Cumbres and La Manga Passes for much of Friday. Crews are working hard to open the mountain corridors sometime today. CDOT is unable to announce any exact times of opening for these passes as snow slide removal operations are dependent on various factors and weather conditions

US 160 Wolf Creek between Pagosa Springs and South Fork

US 160 Wolf Creek Pass closed for winter maintenance operations. Eastbound traffic is being stopped at Treasure Falls (MP 157) and westbound traffic is being stopped just west of South Fork (MP 184).

US 550 Red Mountain Pass between Silverton and Ouray

US 550 Red Mountain Pass is closed for winter maintenance operations. Northbound traffic is being stopped just north of Silverton (MP 71) and southbound traffic is being stopped south of Ouray (MP 92).

CO 17 Cumbres and La Manga Passes southwest of Antonitio

CO 17 ( MP 0 – MP 17) will close intermittently beginning at 10:00 a.m. today. Expect significant delays. Crews will attempt to allow traffic through as operations allow.

All other southwest and south-central Colorado passes are currently open, but please be aware that closures may occur at any time due to weather events and snow removal operations. Travelers are encouraged to check COtrip.org for updates.

Colorado Department of Transportation Snow blower removing snow from US 550 south of Molas Pass

On Thursday, February 23, Colorado Department of Transportation crews cleared snow from avalanche slide paths along the US 550 mountain corridor south of Molas Pass. US 550 between Purgatory and Silverton was opened late Thursday afternoon after the completion of winter maintenance operations.



Know Before You Go

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

Road conditions and travel information: COtrip.org

Download the COtrip Planner app: bit.ly/COtripapp

Sign up for project or travel alerts: bit.ly/COnewsalerts

See scheduled construction lane closures: bit.ly/laneclosures

