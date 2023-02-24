Pirates advance to Sweet 16

After defeating No. 28 DSST: Conservatory Green 57-48 Friday evening in the first round of the 4A state playoffs, the No. 5 Pagosa Springs High School will host No. 12 Pueblo Central at 5:30 Monday for Sweet 16 action.

Pueblo Central defeated No. 21 Middle Park 94-47 in the first round to advance.

Pueblo Central is 18-6 on the season. Pagosa is 19-4.