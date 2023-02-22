Multiple mountain passes to remain closed through Thursday, including Wolf Creek Pass

CO 145, U.S. 160, and U.S. 550 closures will remain in place through Thursday due to safety concerns

By Colorado Department of Transportation

On Wednesday morning, the Colorado Department of Transportation closed multiple highways due to low visibility and safety concerns. Many of the mountain corridors will remain closed throughout the night with the possibility of closures extending into much of Thursday. CDOT is continuing to monitor safety concerns including avalanche danger along southwest and south-central mountain passes.

Travelers should be aware that additional highway closures may occur across the region due to hazardous conditions. Closures are reported on COtrip.org along with current road conditions.

Confirmed closures to remain in effect through Thursday, Feb., 23 include:

CO 145 Lizard Head Pass (MP 48 – MP 61), between Rico and Trout Lake

U.S. 160 Wolf Creek Pass (MP 157- MP 184), between Pagosa Springs and South Fork

U.S. 550 Mountain Corridor (MP 48- 95), between Durango and Ouray



Other passes currently closed, with no estimated time of opening include:

U.S. 285 Poncha Pass

CO 17 Cumbres-La Manga Passes

CDOT urges motorists to postpone travel plans for the extent of this storm system as treacherous conditions are being reported throughout southwest and south-central Colorado.



Know Before You Go

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

Road conditions and travel information: COtrip.org

Download the COtrip Planner app: bit.ly/COtripapp

Sign up for project or travel alerts: bit.ly/COnewsalerts

See scheduled construction lane closures: bit.ly/laneclosures