Multiple mountain passes to remain closed through Thursday, including Wolf Creek Pass

CO 145, U.S. 160, and U.S. 550 closures will remain in place through Thursday due to safety concerns
By Colorado Department of Transportation
On Wednesday morning, the Colorado Department of Transportation closed multiple highways due to low visibility and safety concerns. Many of the mountain corridors will remain closed throughout the night with the possibility of closures extending into much of Thursday. CDOT is continuing to monitor safety concerns including avalanche danger along southwest and south-central mountain passes.
Travelers should be aware that additional highway closures may occur across the region due to hazardous conditions. Closures are reported on COtrip.org along with current road conditions.
Confirmed closures to remain in effect through Thursday, Feb., 23 include:
CO 145 Lizard Head Pass (MP 48 – MP 61), between Rico and Trout Lake
U.S. 160 Wolf Creek Pass (MP 157- MP 184), between Pagosa Springs and South Fork
U.S. 550 Mountain Corridor (MP 48- 95), between Durango and Ouray
Other passes currently closed, with no estimated time of opening include:
U.S. 285 Poncha Pass
CO 17 Cumbres-La Manga Passes
CDOT urges motorists to postpone travel plans for the extent of this storm system as treacherous conditions are being reported throughout southwest and south-central Colorado.
Know Before You Go
Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:
Road conditions and travel information: COtrip.org
Download the COtrip Planner app: bit.ly/COtripapp
Sign up for project or travel alerts: bit.ly/COnewsalerts
See scheduled construction lane closures: bit.ly/laneclosures