Tuesday evening storm update: Strong winter storm will spread across the region this evening

A strong winter storm will spread across the region this evening and continue through late Wednesday night. Lingering snow will be possible through Thursday morning

All higher terrain will likely see a foot of snow with some places seeing up to 2 feet or more

The heaviest snow rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour will occur early Wednesday

Wind gusts of 30 to 45 mph will be common across the entire forecast area during the day Wednesday. Winds gusting over 60 mph are possible across the Four Corners regions. Over higher terrain, gusts may exceed 75 mph above treeline.