Storm update: Powerful winter storm will bring heavy snow and strong winds

According to the National Weather Service, a strong storm will bring widespread snow to the region. Snow will start Tuesday morning and continue through late Wednesday night, and possibly through Thursday morning.

All higher terrain will likely see a foot of snow with some places seeing up to 2 feet or more.

The heaviest snow rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour will occur early Wednesday.

Wind gusts of 30 to 45 mph will be common across the entire area on Wednesday. Wind gusts over 60 mph are possible across the Four Corners region. Gusts over higher terrain may exceed 75 mph above treeline.