Pirate basketball team to host playoff action Wednesday, Lady Pirates to play in Loveland Tuesday

The Pagosa Springs High School Pirate basketball teams will begin postseason action this week, with the Lady Pirates hitting the road and the Pirates set to host.

The Lady Pirate basketball team is entering the 32-team 4A bracket as the No. 20 team and will take on the No. 13 Resurrection Christian Cougars at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Loveland. The Lady Pirates are 10-13 on the season, while the Cougars 12-11.

The winner of that game will take on the winner of No. 4 Lutheran and No. 29 DSST: Byers in Sweet 16 action on Friday, Feb. 24.

The Pirate boys are entering the postseason as the No. 5 team and will host first-round action Wednesday at 7 p.m. They will take on the No. 28 DSST: Conservatory Green Hornets. The Pirates are 18-4 on the season and the Hornets are 16-7.

The winner of that game will take on the winner of No. 12 Pueblo Central and No. 21 Middle Park in the Sweet 16 on Saturday, Feb. 25.