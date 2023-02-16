Wolf Creek Ski Area receives 29 inches of fresh snow in latest storm

Wolf Creek Ski Area has received 29 inches of fresh snow in the latest storm. The all-natural snow depth is 102 inches at the midway. Conditions are powder/packed powder with extensive grooming throughout the mountain.

Snow report for Thursday, Feb. 16, at 6 a.m.

Summit Base Depth: 112 inches

Midway Base Depth: 102 inches

New Snow (24 Hours): 4 inches

New Snow (48 Hours): 26 inches

New Snow (72 Hours): 29 inches

New Snow (7 Days): 29 inches

Latest Storm Total: 29 inches

Season-to-Date: 279 inches