Registration open for youth volleyball leagues

By Trevor Gian | Town of Pagosa Springs Parks and Recreation

The Recreation Department is now accepting registrations for 9-10 and 11-12 volleyball.

The 9-10 league is instructional only, with no formal games, on Mondays and Wednesday at the Ross Aragon Community Center.

The 11-12 league will have practices and games on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Community Center.

The registration fee is $40 for the first child and $20 for the second child. The registration deadline is Feb. 24.

The instructional league and the 11-12 practices will start in late February with games for the 11-12 league starting late March and running through April.

Please call the Recreation Department with any questions, (970) 264-4151, ext. 233.

You can register online at https://www.pagosasprings.co.gov/recreation-division or stop by the Community Center to fill out a form.

Gymnastics

The Recreation Department is also looking for a gymnastics instructor. For more information, call the office at (970) 264-4151, ext. 232 or 233.