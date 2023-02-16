League of Women Voters to host Colorado Legislative Update

By Anne Brennan | League of Women Voters of La Plata County

On March 4 from 10 to 11:30 a.m., the League of Women Voters of La Plata and Montezuma counties will host a Colorado Legislative Update with Colorado General Assembly members Sen. Cleave Simpson and Rep. Barbara McLachlan.

This update comes at the halfway point of the 2023 Legislative session.

The members of the 74th Assembly will highlight bills they have introduced or focused on and share their perspectives on important bills and issues of concern to the district. Simpson and McLachlan will follow their remarks with a Q-and-A session.

The Colorado Legislative Update will be held in the Durango Recreation Center’s public meeting rooms. The public is invited and a special invitation is issued to residents of Montezuma, Archuleta and San Juan counties to attend this event in person.

The forum can also be joined via Zoom at https://bit.ly/CoD3Zoom with closed captioning available.

The forum will also be livestreamed on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/lwvcolorado. A recording will be made accessible on March 6 at https://bit.ly/LWVrecording.