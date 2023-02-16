3.2 F
Pagosa Springs
Friday, February 17, 2023

League of Women Voters to host Colorado Legislative Update

4

By Anne Brennan | League of Women Voters of La Plata County

On March 4 from 10 to 11:30 a.m., the League of Women Voters of La Plata and Montezuma counties will host a Colorado Legislative Update with Colorado General Assembly members Sen. Cleave Simpson and Rep. Barbara McLachlan. 

This update comes at the halfway point of the 2023 Legislative session.

The members of the 74th Assembly will highlight bills they have introduced or focused on and share their perspectives on important bills and issues of concern to the district. Simpson and McLachlan will follow their remarks with a Q-and-A session.

The Colorado Legislative Update will be held in the Durango Recreation Center’s public meeting rooms. The public is invited and a special invitation is issued to residents of Montezuma, Archuleta and San Juan counties to attend this event in person.

The forum can also be joined via Zoom at https://bit.ly/CoD3Zoom with closed captioning available.

The forum will also be livestreamed on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/lwvcolorado. A recording will be made accessible on March 6 at https://bit.ly/LWVrecording.

Previous article
Application period now open for 2023 LPEA director election
Next article
Public Meetings

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Upcoming Events

View Calendar

Latest Articles

Load more

Newspaper and tourism guides serving Archuleta County and Pagosa Springs, Colorado since December 9, 1909.

Physical address: 457 Lewis Street

Mailing address: PO Box 9 Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Open 8-12 and 1:15-4 p.m. Monday through Friday

Information and contact

Follow us

Subscribe

970.264.2100

© 2022 | The Pagosa Springs SUN Publishing, Inc. - All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

School district breaks ground at San Juan Mountain School site