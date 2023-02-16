Desbah Denetsone Benallie Allison, 55, died peacefully at home on Jan. 27, with her husband, Rob, and daughter Rhyana by her side.

Desbah was born Aug. 11, 1967, the daughter of Chee Denestone Benallie, in Shiprock, N.M.

Desbah graduated from Farmington High School in 1985 and later attended Fort Lewis College as an art major.

Des met her husband, Rob, in Durango on July 12, 1990, and as they say, the rest is history. They married July 31, 1992, and have one daughter, Rhyana. Des and Rob celebrated their 30th anniversary in 2022.

Desbah was an avid photographer and artist. She saw beauty in everything through her camera lens. Des loved taking photos of nature and of angel statues and had many of her photos published. She is also well known for her delicious fry bread and her love of animals, always bringing home a new kitty, dog or turtle.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her sister, Audrey Begay, and father-in-law, Lou Allison. Des is survived by her husband, Robert S. Allison; her daughter, Rhyana Denetsone Allison; brothers Louis Ckray and Arthur Begay; niece Hannah Begay Martinez; mother-in-law Ruth Allison; sister-in-law Laurie (Allison) Jordan and husband Johnny; nephew Tyler Jordan and wife Amy, daughter Ellie and son Jake; and nephew Jared Jordan and wife Stephanie.

Cremation has taken place.

Services are pending.