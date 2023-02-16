Application period now open for 2023 LPEA director election

By Hillary Knox | La Plata Electric Association

La Plata Electric Association (LPEA) members interested in running for a seat on the LPEA Board of Directors are now welcome to apply at https://lpea.coop/2023-board-directors-election.

To be considered, prospective candidates must submit all completed materials by 1 p.m. on April 10.

To be eligible to run for the LPEA Board of Directors, candidates must:

• Be a member of LPEA for at least one year immediately prior to becoming a director;

• Be a bona fide resident of the district you plan to represent for at least 120 days prior to becoming a director; and

• Not be employed by, or have a spouse or child employed by, LPEA in any position.

In accordance with LPEA bylaws, one-third of LPEA’s Board of Directors seats are up for election annually, one in each voting district. Directors are elected for three-year terms. Incumbent directors up for re-election in 2023 are Bob Lynch (District 1 — Archuleta County), John Lee (District 2 — South and West La Plata County), Rachel Landis (District 3 — City of Durango), and Sue McWilliams (District 4 — North and East La Plata County).

Eligible candidates will be added to the official ballot to be mailed to LPEA members in early May. Mail-in ballots will be due on June 7 and the election results will be announced at LPEA’s annual meeting on June 8. In-person voting will also be available at the annual meeting.

For details about serving on the LPEA Board of Directors and the director election process, visit https://lpea.coop/2023-board-directors-election.