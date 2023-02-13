Storm brings heavy snow, wind and cold

According to the National Weather Service, a strong storm will bring heavy snow to the region beginning Tuesday morning through Wednesday night

Expect the heaviest snowfall to favor the southern and central mountains and valleys, where a foot or more is possible in the southern valleys with up to 2 feet or more in the southern mountains

The heaviest snow rates 1-3 inches per hour peak late Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning

Windy conditions Tuesday evening into Wednesday afternoon could lead to near white out conditions at times