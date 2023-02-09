Southwest Region Sportsperson’s Caucus to be held Feb. 13

Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Sportspersons from across Colorado are invited to Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s (CPW) Southwest Region caucus meeting with Regional Manager Cory Chick and staff to hear updates regarding angling, hunting and other topics within the region.

The meeting will be conducted both in person and virtually from 6 to 7:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13. Those who want to attend are welcome to the Eolus Room at the Durango Community Recreation Center, located at 2700 Main Ave. in Durango.

The meeting will also be streamed live on Zoom. Those interested in the virtual format should register online.

“It is another big year ahead for CPW and we enjoy these opportunities to hear from the public and meet with our communities,” Chick said. “This will provide us the opportunity to hear from our two caucus representatives and provide updates on several programs.”

The caucus will feature Mia Anstine and Roger Cesario, who represent the CPW Southwest Region as delegates to the statewide Sportsperson’s Roundtable.

Among the many topics covered, CPW Aquatic Biologist Dan Brauch will provide an update on the newly designated Gold Medal sections of the Gunnison and Taylor Rivers.

CPW staff will also discuss the five-year big game hunting season structure and license allocation, the draft of the gray wolf reintroduction plan and an update on the Keep Colorado Wild pass.

The full caucus agenda can be found on the CPW website.

To register for the virtual option, visit https://cpw-state-co.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0Q3KHQzUR3SK0XDSdfhvHg.

Call (970) 375-6708 for additional information or go to: https://cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/Pages/Roundtable.aspx.