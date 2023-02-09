Mark William Milburn was called home to heaven on Jan. 13 after a brief, yet hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer. Mark was well-known throughout the community of Pagosa Springs, having lived here since 1992, raising a family here and working in several construction industries, often geared at bettering our community and supporting the healthy growth of it.

Mark was born on Jan. 19, 1956, to Elizabeth (Betty) and Robert (Bob) Milburn in Torrance, Calif. Mark was the second eldest of five children. He graduated high school from Carson High School in Carson, Calif., and then throughout the first half of his life, he found himself enjoying life by living and working in several towns up and down the coast of Southern California including Torrance, Carson, Harbor City, Redondo Beach, Crestline and Signal Hill. As a child, Mark took special joy in camping and fishing trips with his siblings, often led by his grandfather. That love of camping and fishing trips carried throughout his life and even became more ingrained after moving and settling down in Pagosa Springs, Colo. While living here, it was always those off-times that could be spent one on one with his family and friends that mattered most and that he made the most of.

Mark was preceded in passing by his first born son, Shawn Milburn; his brother, James (Jimmy) Milburn; his mother, Elizabeth (Betty) Milburn; and his father, Robert (Bob) Milburn. He is survived by his children: Aaron Milburn (Danielle), Rebecca Milburn (Brian), Krista Milburn and Thomas Milburn; his siblings: David Milburn (Becky), Danny Milburn, baby sister Aleta Milburn; and by numerous friends who may have well have been family throughout the community.

A remembrance of his life will be held on Sunday, Feb. 26, at 4:30 p.m. at the Tennyson Event Center in Pagosa Springs. Anyone who knew and loved our father is welcome to attend. Please come and share some food and a memory.