Patricia Gay (Pacheco) Maestas

March 17,1960-Jan. 6, 2023

Patsy was born in Montrose, Colo., to Carolina and Frank Pacheco.

She is preceded in death by her father, Frank Pacheco, brother Dale Pacheco and sister Allison Pacheco.

She is survived by her sons, Eli Lucero (Annette) and Eric Lucero (Corrine); mother Carol Pacheco; brothers Max Pacheco and Dino Pacheco; sisters Sharon Pacheco, Karen Romero, Mardel Gallegos and Theresa Lucero; and her grandchildren, aunts, uncles, several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A rosary will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary on Thursday, Feb. 9, 6 p.m. Mass will be held at JPII Friday, Feb. 10, at 10 a.m. with burial at Hill Top Cemetery and luncheon at the Narthex at JPII.