Kendra Anne Hogue was born Oct. 5, 1972, in Alamosa, Colo.

She left this beautiful earth Jan. 18 in Atwood, Colo., at the age of 50.

In 1986, Kendra moved to Pagosa Springs to be with her father, whom she adored. She graduated from Pagosa Springs High School in 1990. In her early 20s, Kendra acquired a nursing degree and stayed in the profession for more than two decades. She also obtained her bachelor’s degree in business.

Kendra was fun-loving, smart, pretty, a loyal friend and an awesome daughter. Her smile and laughter brightened up every room that she walked into. She had great pride in her sons Trevor, Tylor and Tegan Renken.

Although Kendra left here in her early 20s, she left her heart in Pagosa.

She loved her family and friends in Ptown and visited as often as she could. She always shared she was going to move back some day.

Preceding her in passing was infant son, Kaleb Troy Renken; her father, Paul Hogue; and her mother, Linda Pettengill. Other family members missing Kendra are stepmother Shellie Hogue; sister Krista (Jason) Cowan; nephews and nieces Micah Madson, Kali (Brody) Bloom, Christopher, Staisha and Jadin Cowan. Also, many uncles, aunts and cousins.

Kendra’s wishes were to be cremated and her ashes scattered in Pagosa Springs. A celebration will be held in the spring.