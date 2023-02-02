Donald Henderson Bartlett Sr., beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away on Jan. 10, at the age of 93 at the Army Residence Community, San Antonio, Texas.

Donald was born Dec. 23, 1929, in Honolulu, Territory of Hawaii, the son of Col. Laurence Wood Bartlett and Helen Davids Bartlett. He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Helen York Bartlett; two sons, Donald Jr. (Carole), and Gregory (Christy); five grandchildren, Bradley, Jason, Colin, Austin and Melissa; and two great grandchildren, Scarlett and Grant. He is preceded in death by his sister, Elizabeth (Betty) Caramanico, and Laurence (Larry) Bartlett Jr.

Don attended Thomas Jefferson High School in Richmond, Va., 1945-46 and graduated from Washington and Lee High School in 1947. He attended New Mexico A&M 1947-1948 in Las Cruces, N.M., and Texas Western College in El Paso, Texas, 1948-1951. Don Sr. was an “Army brat” and a devoted patriot his entire life. Early in life, he was a member of the Boy Scouts, sold war bonds and served as an assistant air warden. He received his commission from the ROTC and entered the Army in 1951. He served in the Korean and Vietnam wars, earning three Bronze Star Medals, a Meritorious Service Medal, three Army Commendation Medals, the Expeditionary Medal, and a Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm. He retired from the Army as a lieutenant colonel on Nov. 2, 1972.

After his military retirement, he was an entrepreneur in real estate, started Lube N Go with his brother Larry, and later started EZ Living RV Center in El Paso, Texas. He enjoyed retirement life with his wife, Helen, in Pagosa Springs, Colo., and later at the Army Residence Community in San Antonio, Texas.

Don spent 23 years as a volunteer adult scout, during which time he was awarded the Silver Beaver Award and served as chairman of the Mesa Verde District, Colo. He was also knighted as a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus. Don started the first Patriotic Committee at the Army Residence Community. Almost to his last day, every day, he put out the flag and saluted it, and later retired it for the day. Don was a faithful and dedicated Catholic Christian and was a member of the Betty Cheever Memorial Chapel of the Army Residence Community in San Antonio, Texas.

His committal service is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Fort Bliss National Cemetery in El Paso, Texas. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Meals on Wheels San Antonio or to the American Cancer Society.