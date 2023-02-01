San Juan Stargazers to meet Thursday, Feb. 2

By Joan Mieritz | San Juan Stargazers

The San Juan Stargazers are in the two-month process of switching our regular monthly meetings from the fourth Thursday of each month to the first Thursday of each month due to the fact that there is a full moon at the beginning of each month this year.

That means that for about 10 days, people cannot use telescopes, so we might as well have our educational meetings when there is a full moon and then use our telescopes later in the month.

The San Juan Stargazers held an important meeting in January, going over plans for this summer’s Night Sky Programs including telescopes. A great deal was accomplished, but many people were not able to attend.

So, we will have a repeat of that meeting on Thursday, Feb. 2, starting with our social hour at 6 p.m. Bring a snack if possible. The educational meeting is from 7 to 8:30 p.m. sharp.

I hope that you will be there to get the important scheduling and educational information. We have a first draft of the schedule for the 2023 Chimney Rock Night Sky Programs.

If you have succeeded in finding the green comet, C/2022 E3 (ZTF), come to this meeting and share your experience.

We also will be brainstorming to improve our communication so everyone will know when every meeting and star party is being held.

There are two 2023 Space Mysteries calendars available for purchase at $15. Call (303) 995-2888 if interested.

Our club can grow and improve with each new member, but then everyone needs to attend and contribute. People are working each month to make our meetings interesting and valuable. We need you to be there to receive our hard work and to contribute the part that only you can do. See you on Thursday at 6 p.m.