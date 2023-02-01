Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship to hear about Taoism

By Joan Ward | Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

Please join us on Sunday, Feb. 5, at 10:30 a.m., in person or on Zoom for an introduction to Taosim by Bob LeCour.

This was rescheduled from Jan. 15, when the service was canceled due to weather conditions.

Learn about a simple yet powerful set of ideas based on nature that describes a way of living that’s balanced, moral and spiritual. Legend tells us that the Tao Te Ching was authored by Lao-Tzu, a prophet who was the keeper of the imperial archives in the city of Luo Wang about 2,500 years ago. Lao-Tzu decided to leave this region due to political turmoil, but he recorded the essence of his teachings before he left. The Tao Te Ching’s 81 verses outline this life philosophy.

In the talk, LeCour will share how these teachings have had an influence on him personally.

LeCour is a member of the fellowship and local resident who has studied spiritual sources for over 40 years. He has multiple degrees in science and technology. He finds that the lifestyle in Pagosa supports his spiritual growth with its emphasis on the natural world.

To join the Zoom meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8991941305. The meeting ID is 899 194 1305. To call in, call (346) 248-7799.

Depending on the current COVID recommendations, please be prepared to wear a well-fitting mask, if deemed necessary, while in the building. Social distancing will be encouraged and, to that end, the maximum capacity of the fellowship has been reduced to 25, a very good reason for arriving a few minutes early.

Find us in Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza, 301 N. Pagosa Blvd., on the north side facing the mountains. For more information about the fellowship, our services and meditation group, please see the website www.pagosauu.org. If the service will be canceled due to weather conditions, it will be announced on the homepage by 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.