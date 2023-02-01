New Thought topic: ‘Walking Fearwards to Achieve Your Highest Calling’

By Shayla McClure | New Thought Center for Inspirational Living

The Feb. 5 Sunday service at 11 a.m. will be with Shayla McClure, spiritual director: “Walking Fearwards to Achieve Your Highest Calling.”

“You block your dream when you allow your fear to grow bigger than your faith.” — Mary Manin Morrissey.

Upcoming events

SpiritHeart Band practice is Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. We welcome musicians and singers to join SpiritHeart band. Please text Bruce at (970) 507-0739 for band information.

Feb. 2 and every other Thursday at 1 p.m.: “Into Your Genius,” a Bob Proctor and Mary Morrissey six-week study group with Shayla White Eagle. Learn how to activate parts of your mind that are unused to higher capacities — intuition, the will, imagination, memory, perception and reason.

Class can be attended at the New Thought Center or by phone. Contact (970) 510-0309 for more information.

Feb. 10, 2 to 4 p.m.: Heartfelt chocolate making class with Jenelle Syverson.

Feb. 11, 5 to 7:30 p.m.: Celebration of the Heart benefit dinner and music. Contact (970) 309-6067 for reservations. Tickets are $25, $40 for couples.

March 11, 5 to 7:30 p.m.: Academy Awards red carpet evening benefit. There will be a silent auction, appetizers and a cash bar. Tickets are on sale for $25.

About us

The New Thought Center promotes philosophies similar to Centers for Spiritual Living and Agape Centers. We honor all lifestyles, cultures and religious paths to the divine. The vision of the New Thought Center is to empower possibility through revelation of spiritual truth, and to enhance our members’ life experience through self-empowerment, inner peace and being part of an inclusive community. Our mission is to create a world that works for everyone through awareness of a higher power. We are the “Good Vibe Tribe” that practices Science of Mind principles of positive thinking.

We welcome local talents to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.

New Thought events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of Pagosa Lodge (elevator available).