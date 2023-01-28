Police report active death investigation

Local authorities are investigating the death of a Pagosa Springs man and are asking anyone who had contact with him in the prior 24 hours to contact Detective Boyd Neagle with the Pagosa Springs Police Department.

The man was identified as Robert Ochoa, 59.

According to a press release, Pagosa Springs police officers and Pagosa Springs Medical Center EMS personnel were dispatched to an unconscious male in the 400-block alley of San Juan Street at approximately 7:15 a.m. on Jan. 28.

“Lifesaving attempts to revive the male were unsuccessful. The male was pronounced deceased on scene,” the press release states.

It adds, “Due to this being classified as an unattended death the police department is currently investigating the cause and nature of the death.”

There are no public safety risks associated with this investigation, it notes.

Anyone having contact with Ochoa in the prior 24 hours is asked to contact Neagle at (970) 264-4151.