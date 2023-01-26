Robert E. Dobbins

Maj. Robert Eugene Dobbins (retired), 89, passed away Jan. 13 surrounded by his loving family at the Palmetto Patriot Home in Gaffney, S.C. A native of Fletcher, Okla., he was the son of the late M.E. and Grace L. Dobbins. He served his country for 30 years in the United States Navy, United States Army and finally retiring from the United States Marine Corps. He later retired as a sergeant from the Lewisville, Texas, Police Department. He moved to Pagosa Springs, Colo., to build his dream home. In later years, he had to leave his beloved Pagosa Springs, moving to South Carolina to live in the Palmetto Patriot Veteran’s Home near his son. In his younger years, he loved fishing and camping. Robert was a true patriot and loved his family, his country and his Catholic faith.

Surviving are his son, Patrick Dobbins (Catherine), of Greer, S.C., and daughters Deborah Swanson (John), of Cameron, N.C., and Dyan Sheets (Terry), of Scio, Ore.; one brother, James Dobbins (Wanda), of Bowling Green, Ky.; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A graveside service with full military honors will be held on Monday, Jan. 30, at 1 p.m. at MJ Dolly Copper Veterans Cemetery, Anderson, S.C., conducted by Father Jose Gabriel Cruz.

Memorials may be made to Palmetto Patriot Home, 120 Hampshire Drive, Gaffney, SC 29341.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.