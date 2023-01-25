Pagosa Bible Church announces marriage course

By Dave Stene | Pagosa Bible Church

Are you looking for some practical support to strengthen your relationship? Would you like to find a way to deepen and enrich your marriage? Could your relationship use some help? Then come to the Marriage Course.

The Marriage Course is for couples who are seeking to strengthen their relationship. Some couples do the course to intentionally invest in their relationship, while others are looking to address more specific challenges. Either way, the course offers essential tools and practical ideas to help you build a relationship that lasts a lifetime.

The Marriage Course is based on Christian principles, but designed for all couples with or without a church background.

The course is set up like a date night, one evening a week for seven weeks. Each couple sits at a table for two in a room with other couples. You will enjoy a great dessert and watch a video presentation on a topic that will help to strengthen and enhance your marriage. You will also have time to discuss issues that are raised with your partner. All the conversations are private and the setting is structured to provide a safe environment in which to talk.

The Marriage Course starts this Friday, Jan. 27, and runs for seven weeks at Pagosa Bible Church, 209 Harman Park Drive. Each session goes from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The cost for the course is $20 per couple and child care is provided. If you would like to register or have any questions, email darren@pagosabiblechurch.org.