New Thought topic: ‘Creating a Year of Miracles — Living a Divine Life’

The Jan. 29 Sunday service at 11 a.m. will be with Shayla McClure, spiritual director: “Creating a Year of Miracles — Living a Divine Life.”

“When there is light in the soul, there is beauty in the person. When there is beauty in the person, there is harmony in the house. When there is harmony in the house, there is order in the nation. When there is order in the nation, there is peace in the world” — Marci Shimoff, “Happy for No Reason: 7 Steps to Being Happy from the Inside Out.”

Upcoming events

SpiritHeart Band practice is Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. We welcome musicians and singers to join SpiritHeart band. Please text Bruce at (970) 507-0739 for band information.

Every other Thursday in January at 10 a.m.: “Into Your Genius,” a Bob Proctor and Mary Morrissey six-week study group with Shayla White Eagle. Learn how to activate parts of your mind that are unused to higher capacities — intuition, the will, imagination, memory, perception and reason.

Class can be attended at the New Thought Center or by phone. Contact (970) 510-0309 for more information.

Saturday, Jan. 28, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: A Spirit Day with White Eagle. Call to book your time. For more information, contact (970) 510-0309.

Jan. 29, 1 p.m.: Ignite Your Life group meeting with Dr. Elaine Harding.

Feb. 10, 2 to 4 p.m.: Heartfelt chocolate making class with Jenelle Syverson.

Feb 11, 5 to 7:30 p.m.: Valentine BraveHearts celebration benefit dinner and music, 5 to 7:30 p.m. Contact (970) 309-6067 for reservations. Tickets are $20.

March 11, 5 to 7:30 p.m.: Academy Awards red carpet evening benefit. There will be a silent auction, appetizers and cash bar. Tickets are on sale for $25.

New Thought events are held at 3505 W. U.S. 160, on the second floor of Pagosa Lodge (elevator available).