Curtains Up Pagosa seeking acts for second annual February Follies

Curtains Up Pagosa

Hey, Pagosa, do you have a hidden talent? Well, this is your chance to be a part of something and compete for cash prizes. Curtains Up Pagosa is pleased to announce it is hosting the second annual February Follies, your local talent competition.

This year, we are breaking down the February Follies into two categories: adult, which will be ages 18 and up (unless you are younger and specifically ask to be considered an adult), and children, which will be anyone under 18. We are super excited to see what kind of acts we get this year.

All acts must be under three minutes long. Prizes will be given for first, second and third place in each category, along with a People’s Choice Award. The audience will vote for People’s Choice, and a panel of distinguished judges will determine the first-, second- and third-place winners.

Here is the information you need to know: Anyone who wishes to participate must submit a video of their act and a $20 entry fee by Jan. 31. We are looking for 20 different variety acts. Acts can be singing, dancing, magic, comedy or more, but must be family-friendly (rated PG). Cash prizes will be given at the following levels: first place, $75; second place, $50; third place, $25; and People’s Choice, $50. The event will take place at 7 p.m. on Feb. 25 in the Pagosa Springs High School auditorium.

Judging panel information and ticket information will be released later this month.

To submit a video audition or request more information on this and other Curtains Up Pagosa events, please contact Artistic Director Dale Scrivener at director.curtainsup@gmail.com.

Curtains Up Pagosa is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and is proud to be your community theater. We are here to provide opportunities to all of Pagosa, to entertain, to be entertained, to learn, to grow, to inspire and be inspired. Curtains Up Pagosa is extremely grateful for all of our supporters, donors and sponsors as we begin another great year of theater, music and arts in Pagosa Springs. We will also be announcing our summer musical soon, so stay tuned.