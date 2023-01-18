VITA tax volunteers to assist with senior tax returns

By Rose Chavez | PREVIEW Columnist

VITA tax volunteers will be coming to the Pagosa Senior Center on Feb. 25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to prepare seniors’ (age 55 or better) 2022 tax returns for free. Appointments are available, but are limited and will be made on a first-come, first-served basis.

Appointment schedule:

• 9 a.m.: seven appointments.

• 10:30 a.m. six appointments.

• Noon-12:30 p.m.: lunch.

• 12:30 p.m.: seven appointments.

• 2 p.m.: six appointments.

Participants must have income of $60,000 or less and must bring all documents in order for us to complete the return. Participants must have ID in the form of driver’s license plus Social Security card (or copy) or a 1099 SSA form. Please contact us at (970) 264-2167 to check availability for appointments.

Free art class to

celebrate Valentine’s Day

The next free art class at the Senior Center will be Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 1:15 p.m. No reservations are required but space is limited, so be sure to be there by 1:15 p.m.

We will be making a wreath from paper hearts. No art skill is required for this class — just a desire to have fun and make something pretty.

All materials will be provided, including the scissors to cut out the hearts. Yes, templates will be provided to make a perfect heart shape, or you can draw your own. All ages are invited, so if the grandkids are still in town, bring them along.

Our teacher will again be Denise Fisk, who is a retired elementary art teacher from Iowa. She loves art and loves sharing art techniques with her classes. So, come to the Senior Center for some fun, exchange ideas with friends and see your success in creating a piece of Valentine art.

Volunteers needed

to assist with

administrative tasks

There are a few things around the office that the Archuleta Seniors Inc. (ASI) administrative team could use some help with. If you have a few hours a week or every other week to help with administrative tasks, please contact us at (970) 264-2167 or come by the office to pick up a volunteer application and discuss the opportunity further.

COVID-19 test

kits available

Stop by the Senior Center to pick up a pack of five free COVID-19 tests for your personal use. These kits are available to anyone in the public who needs affordable access for health promotion and disease prevention.

Text reservations

Text us at (970) 264-2167. Don’t forget that we also offer a convenient texting service for you to communicate with us. When texting, please include your name, phone number and the days you want a meal. If you are calling to cancel a reservation, please include your name, phone number and the days you want to cancel.

Texting services are available for dining-in meal reservations, Grab-n-Go meals and Meals on Wheels recipients.

Mobile food pantry service available for seniors

The Senior Center would like to remind the community about our mobile food pantry services we provide in partnership with Archuleta County MET to seniors age 60 and older throughout most areas of Archuleta County.

In order to participate in this program, community members must visit with Barbara Noriega at the Senior Center, located in the Ross Aragon Community Center, to fill out an application to qualify for the mobile pantry service.

The application, called the dining assessment form, is also available on our website at the bottom of the Community Cafe page: http://www.psseniors.org/community-cafeacute.html. For more information, contact us at (970) 264-2167.

Mahjong

Mahjong is a 19th century Chinese tile-based game that is commonly played with four players. Each player receives 13 tiles with a goal to make matching sets and pairs (like poker). To win, a player must form four sets and one pair. Come to the Senior Center to learn or play every Tuesday at 1:15 p.m.

Medicare call by

appointment

For anyone who needs help enrolling and navigating Medicare plans, we help with parts A, B and D. We can also help you with fraud concerns and troubleshooting any billing issues you may be having. By appointment only. Please call our Medicare line at (970) 264-0501, ext 4.

Bridge

The longest-played bridge game in Archuleta County takes place on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 1 p.m. We have eliminated Monday bridge due to lack of consistent participation and will be replacing it with different programming.

Bridge is a four-player card game with partners sitting opposite each other around a table. It is a trick-taking card game using a standard 52-card deck. Come alone or bring a partner.

Engaging pictures

Engaging pictures are needed from seniors and their families who live, work and play their best lives in Archuleta County. We are looking for pictures that convey people’s active lifestyles, families, culture and more. We would like to use these pictures in our grant applications, on social media and our website. Please email all pictures to rosa@psseniors.org or feel free to drop them off.

Community Cafe menu

Thursday, Jan. 20 — Pork tenderloin with chokecherry sauce, scalloped potatoes, dinner roll, garden salad, fruit and milk.

Friday, Jan. 21 — Turkey tetrazzini with egg noodles, sauteed squash, garden salad, fruit and milk.

Monday, Jan. 23 — Pulled pork sandwich, coleslaw, baked beans, garden salad, fruit and milk.

Tuesday Jan. 24 — Garden vegetable quiche with spinach, roll, garden salad, fruit and milk.

Wednesday, Jan. 25 — Chicken fajitas with tortillas, salsa, pinto beans, garden salad, fruit and milk.

Thursday,Jan. 26 — Meatloaf with gravy, mashed potatoes, sweet corn, garden salad, fruit and milk.

Friday, Jan. 27 — Pork chile Colorado, Spanish rice, garden salad, banana pudding and milk.

Grab-N-Go meals

Grab-N-Go meal reservations and cancellations are required. Please call or text by 9 a.m. the morning of the day you want to pick up a meal. A suggested donation of $10 helps to sustain our program. No one will be turned away for their inability to donate. For ages 59 and younger, the cost is $10.50. Please call or text us at (970) 264-2167 to make a reservation.

Meals on Wheels

We deliver fresh Meals on Wheels five days a week (and provide frozen Meals on Wheels for weekends) to homebound Archuleta County residents. Call or text us at (970) 264-2167.

Requesting donations

ASI has an immediate monetary need to support ongoing operations and programming that provide critical services to some of the most vulnerable in Archuleta County. Please consider donating.

You may mail your donation to P.O. Box 3444, Pagosa Springs CO 81147 or please visit our website: http://www.psseniors.org/. Donation checks can be written to: Archuleta Seniors Inc. We are located at 451 Hot Springs Blvd.

For more information about ASI, please visit http://www.psseniors.org/.