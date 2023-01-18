Rise Above Violence’s next Healing Circle workshop set for Jan. 26

By Stefanie Little | Rise Above Violence

Happy new year from Rise Above Violence. We hope this new year brings you health, happiness and wholeness. We are continuing our work full speed into 2023 with monthly Healing Circles, with the goal in mind of offering these mini-workshops as ways to introduce trauma survivors to different healing modalities.

This month, the workshop is on Thursday, Jan. 26, from noon to 1 p.m. at the PMAB + Movement studio, and the offering this month is with Betty Jo Greenlee called “You Are Not Your Guilt.” Greenlee is a former victim of emotional abuse who needlessly carried the embarrassment and shame of two toxic marriages that ended in divorce. Now Greenlee is a victorious survivor who uses everything she learned climbing out of her pain to help others. Her mission is to help 1 million women discover what lights them up so they can start living and give back by 2025.

This workshop will be full of transformation and growth. Described as “3 steps to loving yourself,” in our time together you will be inspired to take the steps to love yourself first and discover why this is so vital. Are you sick of the negative feelings that flood in you when you take time for yourself? Do you find yourself asking for permission to do what you want? Do you feel irritated watching others enjoy life while you’re stuck with obligations? Come join us and learn how we as trauma survivors can break through.

Healing from trauma is different for everyone, so we encourage you to come sit with us, try something new and see what kind of healing and growth can come from it. If you have any questions, feel free to call PMAB at (970) 903-9278, and you can also register for this free class online at https://www.pagosamassageandbodywork.com/workshops1.html.

Our February workshop will take place on the third Thursday (instead of the usual fourth), Feb. 16, from noon to 1 p.m., where we will be led through some techniques in self-hypnosis. Follow PMAB + Movement and Rise Above Violence online for more information as we get closer.

These healing workshops are just one way that Rise works with the community to support victims and survivors. Advocates at Rise also offer safety planning, emotional support, help victims navigate the legal system and much more. Research shows that supportive services that are trauma informed are the best way to get to those who have experienced domestic violence on the path to healing.

Rise Above Violence is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides 24-hour support and advocacy services for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault or other forms of violence, serving around 400 victims each year. Rise also works to eliminate violence through education for youth and our community. All programs and services are free and confidential, including emergency prevention education and empowerment programs. Visit www.riseaboveviolence.org for more information or call (970) 264-9075 to talk to an advocate today.