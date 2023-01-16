Snow to intensify tonight as next storm begins

Coverage and intensity of snowfall increases tonight into Tuesday as the next system moves through. Heavy snow is likely for the southwest San Juan Mountains and adjacent lower elevations to the south tonight and Tuesday. This will make travel especially diﬃcult over the passes and the morning commute in southwest Colorado could be hazardous. More moderate snowfall is expected across the mountains of east-central and southeast Utah and the central mountains of Colorado. Expect snow to linger into Wednesday, though with reduced snowfall rates.

Isolated light snow showers will dissipate across the north this afternoon. Meanwhile, expect snow to intensify across southeast Utah and southwest Colorado this afternoon. Snow to become heavy over southwest Colorado tonight, continuing on Tuesday. Moderate snowfall with brief heavy periods over the remainder of the mountains of southeast and central Utah and southwest and central Colorado. Snow persists, but rates decrease Tuesday night into Wednesday as the storm center moves east of the area.