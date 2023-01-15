Snow winds down tonight: Next storm arrives late tomorrow

National Weather Service Grand Junction: Areas of moderate to heavy snow will continue this evening before activity tapers off overnight. Light, periodic snow showers will persist over the mountains tomorrow before coverage and intensity increases tomorrow night and into Tuesday as the next system moves through. Moderate to heavy snow will be possible for the southern and some central mountains as well as the southwest Colorado valleys tomorrow night through Tuesday with light snow continuing on Wednesday.

