Expect closures on Wolf Creek Pass Monday morning while crews perform maintenance

― Winter Travel Alert ―

Southwest Colorado — CDOT will perform winter maintenance operations on several mountain passes in southwest Colorado tomorrow, Mon., Jan. 16. These operations will require highway closures. Do not attempt to bypass closed gates.

U.S. 160 Wolf Creek Pass, closure begins at 6 a.m. Westbound traffic will be stopped near the pass summit, west of the ski area (MP 169). Eastbound traffic will be stopped at Treasure Falls (MP 160).

U.S. 550 Coal Bank Pass, closure begins at 7 a.m. Northbound traffic will be stopped near Cascade Creek (MP 52). Southbound traffic will be stopped near Molas Pass summit and Andrews Lake (MP 63).

CO 145 Lizard Head Pass, closure begins at 8 a.m. Northbound traffic will be stopped just north of Rico (MP 49). Southbound traffic will be stopped near Trout Lake (MP 61).

The exact times of opening the highways are not known and the closures may last for much of the morning. Regional travelers should plan ahead, allow for extra travel time, or arrive and drive through the gates before the designated closure times. Visit www.COtrip.org for the latest information on road closures and conditions.

Other mountain passes will likely require maintenance operations over the next few days, but closure dates and times have yet to be determined.

Know before you go

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

Road conditions and travel information: COtrip.org

Download the free COtrip Planner app: bit.ly/COtripapp

Sign up for project or travel alerts: bit.ly/COnewsalerts

Check avalanche conditions at CAIC: www.avalanche.state.co.us

Connect with @ColoradoDOT on social media: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.