National Weather Service Grand Junction: A strong winter storm will bring heavy snow to southwest Colorado tonight and Sunday. Expect snow to develop over the mountains late this afternoon and evening and spread down into the adjacent southern valleys overnight (Cortez, Durango and Pagosa Springs). Snowfall accumulations may exceed a foot over the mountains with up to 10 inches for the valleys above 6,000 feet. Be prepared for rapidly changing winter driving conditions as slick, snow-packed roads and reduced visibilities are expected.

Snow starts tonight and continues through Sunday night. However, snow won’t be continuous and there are likely to be breaks during this period.

The storm will continue to create a prolonged period of unsettled weather tonight and Sunday with showers lingering into the day on Monday. Another active period of winter weather is expected through Wednesday. Snow develops over southwest Colorado tonight and Sunday, tapers oﬀ Monday, then intensiﬁes again Monday night and Tuesday. The second storm could bring heavy snow further north, to include the central mountains of western Colorado and the La Sal and Abajo Mountains in eastern Utah.