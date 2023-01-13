SUN photos/Randi Pierce

Many of Archuleta County’s elected officials were sworn in to office before a standing-room-only crowd Tuesday at the county’s justice facility by Judge Justin Fay. From left are Surveyor Ron Sutcliffe, Sheriff Mike Le Roux, Assessor Johanna Tully-Elliot, Treasurer Elsa White (who was sworn in before Tuesday’s event), Commissioner Veronica Medina (District 3) and Coroner Brandon Bishop. Below: Following his swearing in, Le Roux swore in his office’s staff, including a new undersheriff, Robert Hill. Hill previously served as undersheriff and sheriff in Custer County.